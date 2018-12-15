Comparing Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) & Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro 2.39% 44.65% 6.46% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bion Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $2.66 billion 1.32 $63.70 million $3.71 17.12 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 2 1 1 0 1.75 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bion Environmental Technologies does not pay a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

