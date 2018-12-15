Comparing Timkensteel (TMST) & China Precision Steel (CPSL)

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) and China Precision Steel (OTCMKTS:CPSL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Timkensteel and China Precision Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timkensteel -1.71% -4.55% -2.14% China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timkensteel and China Precision Steel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timkensteel $1.33 billion 0.32 -$43.80 million ($1.00) -9.65 China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Precision Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Timkensteel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Timkensteel and China Precision Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timkensteel 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Precision Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Timkensteel currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Timkensteel shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of China Precision Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timkensteel beats China Precision Steel on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

China Precision Steel Company Profile

China Precision Steel, Inc., a steel processing company, manufactures and sells cold-rolled precision steel products. It produces and sells precision cold-rolled steel products ranging from 7.5 mm to 0.03 mm. The company's steel products comprise cold-rolled and hard-rolled low carbon steel products for steel roofing, food packaging, dry batteries, electronic devices, and kitchen tools; cold-rolled and hard-rolled high carbon steel products for automobile parts and components, grinding pieces, saw blades, and weaving needles; and tailor made cold rolled steel products. It also provides heat treatment, and cutting and slitting services for medium and high-carbon hot-rolled steel strips not exceeding 7.5 mm thickness. The company sells its products to component manufacturers and directly to the end-users in the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Thailand, the Caribbean, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Turkey. China Precision Steel, Inc. is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

