Comparing Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 18.43% 15.82% 9.98% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 6.40% 19.12% 14.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 1.06 $298.01 million $2.21 6.78 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $889.12 million 1.48 $56.67 million $2.43 8.06

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tower Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tower Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.90%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and others. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, which include capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. This segment also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, and equipment upgrading services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.