Comparing Trueblue (TBI) & R C M Technologies (RCMT)

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) and R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trueblue and R C M Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trueblue $2.51 billion 0.38 $55.45 million $1.74 13.47 R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.26 $2.01 million N/A N/A

Trueblue has higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Trueblue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trueblue shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trueblue and R C M Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trueblue 2.67% 15.62% 8.00% R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trueblue and R C M Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trueblue 0 3 0 0 2.00 R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trueblue presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Trueblue’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trueblue is more favorable than R C M Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Trueblue has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trueblue beats R C M Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages customers' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

