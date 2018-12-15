ConforMIS (CFMS) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

CFMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,689. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.71. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 60.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.