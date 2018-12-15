Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (RLGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLGT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $4.73 on Friday. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

