Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $166,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,482 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

