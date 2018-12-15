Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,756,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 444,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,215,000 after acquiring an additional 443,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,087.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 408,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,782,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

