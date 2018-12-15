Consolidated Water (CWCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 276,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

