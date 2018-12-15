Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 249.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

