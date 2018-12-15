Contrasting BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) & Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU)

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2649.06, meaning that its share price is 265,006% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21% Royal Hawaiian Orchards 15.60% 3.73% 3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.85 $38.10 million N/A N/A Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.38 $1.18 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Hawaiian Orchards.

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Royal Hawaiian Orchards does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Royal Hawaiian Orchards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Royal Hawaiian Orchards on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Company Profile

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.