Contrasting Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) & SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.71% 10.61% 1.03% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $39.43 million 5.70 $8.71 million N/A N/A SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.51 $13.66 million N/A N/A

SouthCrest Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.