Contrasting Solar Capital (SLRC) & Barings Participation Investors (MPV)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Participation Investors has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Capital and Barings Participation Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $143.34 million 6.01 $70.43 million $1.62 12.58 Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Capital and Barings Participation Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Solar Capital pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Solar Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Barings Participation Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 48.83% 8.12% 4.55% Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solar Capital beats Barings Participation Investors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

