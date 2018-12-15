Contrasting Watts Water Technologies (WTS) & NF Energy Saving (NFEC)

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Watts Water Technologies and NF Energy Saving, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $91.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 6.05% 14.43% 7.36% NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and NF Energy Saving’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.46 billion 1.64 $73.10 million $3.02 23.24 NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 15.12 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats NF Energy Saving on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. The company also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, it offers drainage and water re-use products consisting of drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

