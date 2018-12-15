Convenience Retail REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (CRR)

Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:CRR) declared a interim dividend on Saturday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

CRR stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$2.79 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 66,774 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile

Convenience Retail REIT (CRR') is a listed Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX code: CRR) which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. CRR's portfolio of 69 properties valued at approximately $340 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

