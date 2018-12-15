Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 10,731 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $709,533.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,427,744.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,930 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $191,827.10.

On Monday, December 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 7,771 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $508,611.95.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,871 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $605,800.59.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,399 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $427,645.17.

On Friday, November 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,598 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,272,475.16.

On Monday, November 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,719 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $244,524.25.

On Friday, November 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $78,573.04.

On Monday, November 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,420 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $354,522.20.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 9,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $604,672.50.

On Thursday, November 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,217 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $844,037.62.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.54.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 10,731 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/corstar-holdings-inc-sells-10731-shares-of-corvel-co-crvl-stock.html.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.