Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Insider Sells $50,861.28 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $50,861.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $33,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony D. Tiscornia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 904 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $69,382.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 605,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

