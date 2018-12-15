Covington Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

