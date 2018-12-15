Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total transaction of $565,792.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $1,807.14 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,714.07 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.43 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking to $2,270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

