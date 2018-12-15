Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Rayonier worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 121,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.47. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

