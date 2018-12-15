Credit Suisse AG Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Israel Chemicals worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,649 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 423,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,014,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 579,976 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 253,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 655,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 199,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.57 price target on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Israel Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

