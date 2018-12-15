Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centrica (CNA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNA. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of Centrica to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 155.08 ($2.03).

CNA opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.89).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £1,971.27 ($2,575.81). Insiders bought 2,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,523 in the last three months.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

