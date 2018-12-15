Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 930,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,334 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

