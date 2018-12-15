Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSA. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,880 ($37.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,943 ($38.46).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,342.50 ($30.61) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

