Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €224.87 ($261.48).

ADS opened at €195.50 ($227.33) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

