Credits (CS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00003030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Tidex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,434,130 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, WazirX, LBank, Tidex, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

