Cree, Inc. (CREE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,073,472 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 12,778,179 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,228,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cree will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cree by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,949,000 after buying an additional 1,554,250 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 831,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $490,550,000 after buying an additional 699,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,186 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $76,330,000 after buying an additional 690,208 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $25,886,000.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

