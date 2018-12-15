Crew Energy (CR) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lowered by GMP Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Thursday. GMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight Capital upgraded Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.54.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.0606060606060606 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

