Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 522,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,163,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.72 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.79.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.
