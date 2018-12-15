Critical Analysis: SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) and Johnson Controls International (JCI)

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

SUEZ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SUEZ/ADR pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Johnson Controls International pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SUEZ/ADR and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUEZ/ADR N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 6.89% 11.92% 5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUEZ/ADR and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUEZ/ADR $17.93 billion 0.47 $341.12 million $0.26 26.15 Johnson Controls International $31.40 billion 0.94 $2.16 billion $2.83 11.30

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than SUEZ/ADR. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUEZ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SUEZ/ADR has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SUEZ/ADR and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUEZ/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Johnson Controls International 2 8 3 0 2.08

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $38.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than SUEZ/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUEZ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats SUEZ/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUEZ/ADR

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

