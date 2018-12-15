Critical Review: Nippon Paint (NPCPF) versus Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Akzo Nobel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nippon Paint does not pay a dividend. Akzo Nobel pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Paint has a beta of 4.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akzo Nobel has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Akzo Nobel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A Akzo Nobel 9.76% 9.48% 3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Paint and Akzo Nobel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akzo Nobel $10.86 billion 1.86 $940.40 million $1.65 15.95

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Paint and Akzo Nobel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Akzo Nobel 0 0 5 1 3.17

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Nippon Paint on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, including antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, it offers surface treatment products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

