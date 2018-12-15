Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Head-To-Head Survey

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 12.90 $7.39 million N/A N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 9.75 $29.32 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Volatility & Risk

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.79% 6,166.83% 737.06%

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.