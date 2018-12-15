Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Tops $0.0027

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 53.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $4,999.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

