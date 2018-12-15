Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 1.96 ($0.03) on Friday. Crystal Amber Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.70 ($3.25).

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

