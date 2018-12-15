CSI Compressco (CCLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $4.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCLP. Raymond James downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,845. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

