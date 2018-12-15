CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Receives $6.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

