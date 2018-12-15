CubeSmart (CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

CUBE stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CubeSmart has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

