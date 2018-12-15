CubeSmart (CUBE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.22 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 603,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 603,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 340,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter.

