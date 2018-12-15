Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 2,865 Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

