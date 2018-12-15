Curo Group (CURO) Debt Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) debt fell 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.25% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $81.00 and were trading at $84.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $38.00 price target on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 163,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $515.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 262.11% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,317,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curo Group by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curo Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curo Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

