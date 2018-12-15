CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Refining were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVRR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of CVR Refining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVR Refining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE CVRR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. CVR Refining LP has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

