Dan Antilley Sells 5,000 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CATM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 612,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,126,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,136,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after buying an additional 224,208 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,798,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 135,655 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

