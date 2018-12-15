Danaher (DHR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.83.

NYSE:DHR opened at $100.40 on Friday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

