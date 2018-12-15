DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $550.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $550.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.02150099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00141289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00173281 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,455,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

