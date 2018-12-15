Daseke Inc (DSKE) Director Purchases $17,700.00 in Stock

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Ronald J. Gafford bought 5,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Daseke Inc has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 202,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

