Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $47.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 57382 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $464,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $563,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,273.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $9,353,163. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

