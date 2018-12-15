Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2120588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.23% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/davidstea-dtea-reaches-new-1-year-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.