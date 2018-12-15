Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Short Interest Up 70.6% in November

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,944 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the November 15th total of 1,372,274 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFRG. Loop Capital began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,360. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.84). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

