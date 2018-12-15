Detour Gold (DRGDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

DRGDF traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

