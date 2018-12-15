Deutsche Bank AG Has $67 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (TU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,511 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of TELUS worth $67,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4158 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 80.79%.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, November 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

